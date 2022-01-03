‘Sitaramaraju memorial to be ready soon’: Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said that the memorial for freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju being constructed at his native village in Andhra Pradesh would soon be dedicated to the people of the two Telugu States and that he himself would be going to inspect the works being carried-out there shortly.

Commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kshatriya Seva Samithi has held celebrations at Film Nagar Cultural Club in Jubilee hills on Sunday. State Minister for Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud, AP Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, film actors Mohan Babu, Krishna and other participated in the event.