Solar rooftop panel capacity goes up in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s renewable energy push has been quite well received by consumers, with many opting for rooftop panels.In fact, the installed capacity of solar rooftop panels, which was barely 4 MW when Telangana was formed, has now shot up to 200 MW. During the last three years alone, rooftop panels capacity of as much as 135 MW has been installed across the State.

So far, 210 MW capacity grid-connected solar rooftop systems have been installed under various schemes. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy sanctioned installation of 25 MW for TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL under various schemes for individual and society buildings.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the developer will construct the solar plant on the rooftop of existing buildings and the maximum capacity under net metering will be only 1 MW subject to the availability of transformer and load sanctioned to the consumer. These 210 MW solar rooftop panels are mostly installed atop residential buildings and the scheme has been utilised by over 10,000 consumers, 8,000 of them in GHMC limits alone.

Much of this success is due to the Telangana Solar Power Policy 2015 that gives suitable incentives and promotional benefits to the developers to encourage solar power generation. Accordingly, 40 per cent subsidy is given for 3 kwp and 20 per cent for 3 to 10 kwp.

Consumers need to spend Rs 52,000 for 1 kwp — Rs 37,330 for the solar plant, Rs 2,950 for net metering charges with Rs 18,800 being the subsidy. Developers give a warranty of 4 years on the rooftop solar power panels.For ground-mounted solar power projects, the State has an installed capacity of 3,787 MW. Before bifurcation, only 50 MW of solar power was utilised in undivided Andhra Pradesh and most of the plants were installed at commercial establishments for power generation.

