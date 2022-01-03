STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana MLA Jagga Reddy swears loyalty to Congress, rejects ‘covert’ tag 

Jagga Reddy had challenged TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy over his ‘unilateral’ decisions within the party.  

Published: 03rd January 2022 08:38 AM

TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Congress working president Jagga Reddy.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Congress working president Jagga Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rejecting rumours of him being a covert of the TRS in the Congress, Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy on Sunday said that such talk was nothing but an attempt to isolate him within the party. Jagga Reddy had challenged TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy over his ‘unilateral’ decisions within the party.

Speaking to the media in Assembly premises, the MLA accused social media pages run by admirers of Revanth Reddy for the attempts to sideline him.  

He asserted that he remains a hardcore Congress man and wondered how his meeting Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao could be interpreted as his attachment to the TRS. “Had I been a covert, why would I have fielded my wife in recent MLC elections? I met KTR when he was visiting Sangareddy and sought funds for constituency development,” Jagga Reddy said, showing a photograph in which both Revanth Reddy and Rama Rao can be seen. 

