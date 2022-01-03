STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police arrest BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party calls for statewide protest

The police arrested Sanjay after cutting off the power supply, spraying water with a fire extinguisher from the windows, and smashing the doors of the MP's office.

Published: 03rd January 2022 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police take BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar into custody from his office in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Police take BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar into custody from his office in Karimnagar on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A total of 12 people, including Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, have been booked on January 3, 2022, for violating Covid rules and obstructing police duties.

BJP activists are gathering at the Police Training centre where they are held. Police will take Bandi Sanjay from the PT centre to the court later in the afternoon.

ALSO READ: Tension in Telangana's Karimnagar as police arrest BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Last night the police foiled Sanjay's 'Jagran dekhsa'- a sit-in at his office demanding amendments to government order 317 on the transfer of government employees. 

The police arrested Sanjay after cutting off the power supply, spraying water with a fire extinguisher from the windows, and smashing the doors of the MP's office. 

Enraged over the police action, the BJP called a statewide protest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. 

