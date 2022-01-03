STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Planning Board's B Vinod Kumar vows to stop Centre selling PSUs

Privatisation of LIC would mean poor people would have to pay higher premiums, he said, adding that the Centre was planning to sell LIC to benefit private insurance companies. 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar at a seminar organised by NABARD on Friday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar at a seminar organised by NABARD on Friday. (File photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising the slogan ‘Save PSU- Save India’, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday declared that the Telangana government would wage a relentless movement against the Centre’s attempts to privatise the various public sector undertakings (PSU) by taking along employees and trade unions.

Vinod Kumar met officials, employees and trade union leaders of PSUs in Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by representatives from BSNL, LIC, BDL, HAL, BHEL, Railways, HMT - Praga Tools, Midhani, DRDL, ECIL, Mint, Postal, DLRL and officials of various banks, and insurance companies.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative as ‘Sale in India,’ Vinod Kumar said that the Centre was conspiring to privatise the public sector enterprises which was not acceptable under any circumstances since they are the backbone of India’s economy. He felt that privatisation of Central government institutions meant removal of reservations for SC, ST and BC communities and would ultimately lead to these communities being deprived of jobs.

Vinod Kumar said the Centre was planning to privatise Midhani, BDL and Ordnance Factory, where defence-related research was done by former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Privatisation of LIC would mean poor people would have to pay higher premiums, he said, adding that the Centre was planning to sell LIC to benefit private insurance companies. Questioning whether private sector companies had the kind of assets public sector undertakings had, he said that Modi’s motto was to sell banks and encourage private banks. 

VHR backs Vinod,  asks if CM does so too 

Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao on Sunday welcomed the statements of  B Vinod Kumar opposing the Centre’s move on ‘privitisation’ of PSUs. Speaking to the media here,  the former MP urged Vinod Kumar to clear the air regarding the TRS stand on the issue and asked if his ‘Save PSU - Save India’ movement has the endors-ement of the Chief Minister and referred to earlier occasions when Chandrase-khar Rao openly supported the Centre’s policies.

