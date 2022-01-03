Telangana to vaccinate 22.7 lakh young adults

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department of Telangana, which is gearing up to inoculate beneficiaries in 15-18 age group from Monday, issued operational guidelines. According to information provided by the officials on Sunday, the State has set a target to vaccinate 22,78,683 young adults in this age group. It may be mentioned that only Covaxin will be administered to the beneficiaries in this age group.

Online registration is mandatory in the GHMC and 12 other municipal corporations for beneficiaries to avail the vaccination facility. Beneficiaries in other districts can walk in to get the jab.

There are a total of 72 government and 16 private vaccination centres in Greater Hyderabad. The beneficiaries in 15-18 can age group can book their slots using their Aadhaar, PAN, Unique Disability ID, ration card with photo or even with school photo ID card.The vaccine will be administered at all PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, AHs, DHs as well as at private centres. Vaccination at government hospitals is free of cost, while private hospitals are permitted to charge Rs 1,400 per dose.

The Health Department made all necessary arrangements at vaccination centres, including the facility to keep the beneficiaries under observation for about half-an-hour after vaccination. The department also suggested the beneficiaries to bring along their parents. The second dose will be administered to them after 28 days of the first dose.

According to sources, there has been no great response from teenagers for vaccine registration as less than 50 slots were booked in the first two days across the State.

The health experts are blaming the government for failing to create awareness among the teenagers about the need to take vaccine. The department, meanwhile, informed that the booster doses will be given to healthcare and frontline workers as well as those above 60 years of age with comorbidities from January 10. These precautionary doses have to be administered to those who have completed nine months or 39 weeks after the second dose. The dosage and vaccine type for these groups will be announced shortly.