STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to vaccinate 22.7 lakh young adults

Online registration is mandatory in the GHMC and 12 other municipal corporations. Vaccination at government hospitals is free of cost, while private hospitals are permitted to charge Rs 1,400 per dose

Published: 03rd January 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

A person is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department of Telangana, which is gearing up to inoculate beneficiaries in 15-18 age group from Monday, issued operational guidelines.  According to information provided by the officials on Sunday, the State has set a target to vaccinate 22,78,683 young adults in this age group. It may be mentioned that only Covaxin will be administered to the beneficiaries in this age group.

Online registration is mandatory in the GHMC and 12 other municipal corporations for beneficiaries to avail the vaccination facility. Beneficiaries in other districts can walk in to get the jab.

There are a total of 72 government and 16 private vaccination centres in Greater Hyderabad. The beneficiaries in 15-18 can age group can book their slots using their Aadhaar, PAN, Unique Disability ID, ration card with photo or even with school photo ID card.The vaccine will be administered at all PHCs, UPHCs, CHCs, AHs, DHs as well as at private centres. Vaccination at government hospitals is free of cost, while private hospitals are permitted to charge Rs 1,400 per dose.

The Health Department made all necessary arrangements at vaccination centres, including the facility to keep the beneficiaries under observation for about half-an-hour after vaccination. The department also suggested the beneficiaries to bring along their parents. The second dose will be administered to them after 28 days of the first dose.

According to sources, there has been no great response from teenagers for vaccine registration as less than 50 slots were booked in the first two days across the State. 

The health experts are blaming the government for failing to create awareness among the teenagers about the need to take vaccine. The department, meanwhile, informed that the booster doses will be given to healthcare and frontline workers as well as those above 60 years of age with comorbidities from January 10. These precautionary doses have to be administered to those who have completed nine months or 39 weeks after the second dose. The dosage and vaccine type for these groups will be announced shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teenager vaccine India Telangana vaccine teenager Booster vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp