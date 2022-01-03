TRS to celebrate Rs 50,000 crore Rythu Bandhu milestone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS workers have been asked to organise weeklong celebrations across the State from January 3 to mark the milestone of crediting Rs 50,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers from the time of introducing the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The celebrations would include Rangoli competitions for women and elocution, painting and essay-writing competitions for children - all with the theme of ‘Rythu Bandhu’, as well as other innovative activities.Bullock-cart / tractor rallies would be taken out in all the villages on January 10. Also on the day, the curtains will be drawn on the celebrations at 2,600 Rythu Vedikas across the state.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi president P Rajeshwar Reddy, held a teleconference with TRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZPTCs, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district presidents on Sunday and instructed them how to organise and hold the celebrations while duly following Covid norms.

Rama Rao asked the party leaders to share pamphlets on the schemes launched and various works taken up by the TRS government for the farming sector. He also asked them to write letters to the people regarding the celebrations and request them to participate.