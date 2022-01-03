STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS trying to cover up issue, says Revanth

In a media statement, Revanth alleged that the Narasimha was murdered for asking those men to vacate the premises, when they were consuming ganja in a residential area.

Published: 03rd January 2022

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy challenged the police version in the LB Nagar incident. The police said that a 33-year-old Narasimha Reddy died after being involved in a group clash, where all the members were under the influence of liquor. In a media statement, Revanth alleged that the Narasimha was murdered for asking those men to vacate the premises, when they were consuming ganja in a residential area. He said that TRS leaders were trying to cover up the incident as a group clash. He warned that the party would protest, if the cops fail to arrest the real culprits.

