TRS trying to cover up issue, says Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy challenged the police version in the LB Nagar incident. The police said that a 33-year-old Narasimha Reddy died after being involved in a group clash, where all the members were under the influence of liquor. In a media statement, Revanth alleged that the Narasimha was murdered for asking those men to vacate the premises, when they were consuming ganja in a residential area. He said that TRS leaders were trying to cover up the incident as a group clash. He warned that the party would protest, if the cops fail to arrest the real culprits.