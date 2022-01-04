STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

25,000 in 15-18 age group in Telangana get Covid vaccines on Day 1

The vaccines for children will be administered via two modes — online mode via CoWin for those residing in municipal corporation areas and walk-in mode for those in other areas of the state.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

On the first day of administering Covid vaccines to persons in the 15-18 age group, Health Minister T Harish Rao watches as 15-year-old Vaishnavi receives her jab at Banjara Hills UPHC, Jan 3, 2022

On the first day of administering Covid vaccines to persons in the 15-18 age group, Health Minister T Harish Rao watches as 15-year-old Vaishnavi receives her jab at Banjara Hills UPHC, Jan 3, 2022.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Starting a new chapter in vaccination against Covid-19, the immunisation drive for young adults in the 15-18 age group commenced in Telangana on Monday. The state will aim to vaccinate all the 18 lakh in the age bracket over the next two months across 1,040 government vaccine centres. On the first day of the drive, 24,783 jabs were administered as of 8 pm.

The vaccination drive was kickstarted by State Health Minister Harish Rao at the Banjara Hills Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) where a 15-year-old Vaishnavi was the first to take the shot. “I urge children to trust the vaccine and not be afraid of any small reactions like fever or body pain. All of us adults have already taken the vaccine and it is safe,” said Harish Rao.

The vaccines for children will be administered via two modes — online mode via bookings from the CoWin portal for children residing in 12 municipal corporation areas and walk-in for children residing in other areas of the state. 

“The decision to use the CoWin platform is to avoid crowding. However, after examining the situation, modifications will be allowed and vaccination centres in urban areas will be extended to gated communities and colleges, among other areas,” he added.

He explained that even college identity cards could be produced to receive the vaccine and urged the faculty of colleges to encourage their student to take the same.

Exercise caution: Harish Rao

Health Minister Harish Rao further cautioned the public against Covid-19. He stated that in India and Telangana, cases were rising at almost four times the rate recorded before and urged people to take vaccines and follow social distancing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao Telangana Covid vaccination CoWin portal Telangana children Covid vaccination
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp