25,000 in 15-18 age group in Telangana get Covid vaccines on Day 1

HYDERABAD: Starting a new chapter in vaccination against Covid-19, the immunisation drive for young adults in the 15-18 age group commenced in Telangana on Monday. The state will aim to vaccinate all the 18 lakh in the age bracket over the next two months across 1,040 government vaccine centres. On the first day of the drive, 24,783 jabs were administered as of 8 pm.

The vaccination drive was kickstarted by State Health Minister Harish Rao at the Banjara Hills Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) where a 15-year-old Vaishnavi was the first to take the shot. “I urge children to trust the vaccine and not be afraid of any small reactions like fever or body pain. All of us adults have already taken the vaccine and it is safe,” said Harish Rao.

The vaccines for children will be administered via two modes — online mode via bookings from the CoWin portal for children residing in 12 municipal corporation areas and walk-in for children residing in other areas of the state.

“The decision to use the CoWin platform is to avoid crowding. However, after examining the situation, modifications will be allowed and vaccination centres in urban areas will be extended to gated communities and colleges, among other areas,” he added.

He explained that even college identity cards could be produced to receive the vaccine and urged the faculty of colleges to encourage their student to take the same.

Exercise caution: Harish Rao

Health Minister Harish Rao further cautioned the public against Covid-19. He stated that in India and Telangana, cases were rising at almost four times the rate recorded before and urged people to take vaccines and follow social distancing.