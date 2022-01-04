STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIN-Government serosurvey in all Telangana districts from January 4

The survey will be supported by the state’s Health Department and other administrative departments who will collaborate with ICMR-NIN to conduct the house-to-house survey.

Coronavirus

The joint serosurvey by ICMR-NIN and Telangana government will be conducted among the general population and healthcare workers.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All 33 districts of Telangana will have a seroprevalence survey now. The ICMR-NIN announced that they would commence the statewide SARS Cov-2 Seroprevalence Survey from January 4 in coordination with the Telangana government. 

The survey will be conducted among the general population and healthcare workers. It aims to assess the extent of community spread of the infection in the state. The seroprevalence will be assessed by examining the SARS Cov-2, IgG antibodies in blood samples. 

The survey will be supported by the state’s Health Department and other administrative departments who will collaborate with ICMR-NIN to conduct the house-to-house survey.

16,000 to be tested

Officials plan to cover 330 villages in all the 33 districts of the state. “About 16,000 population will be covered in this survey. In each of the 33 districts, 10 villages will be selected randomly and from each village, 40 people above six years of age, both male and female will be covered. In addition, samples and data will also be collected from healthcare workers in all the districts”, said Dr. Avula Laxmaiah, Scientist and Head, Public Health Nutrition Division, ICMR-NIN who is leading the survey. 

20 teams for survey

“Over 20 teams each with a scientist/doctor, technician and phlebotomist, four coordinators, one lead scientist from NIN will work with the state Health Department to complete the survey in three weeks,” said Dr. Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN. 

