No possibility of lockdown in Telangana: Director of Public Health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET: Telangana Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G Srinivas Rao, on Monday, rubbished reports stating that a lockdown and night curfew will be implemented in the state.

In a statement, he said that under no circumstances will there be any lockdown or night curfew in the state, and added that fake news was circulating in social media stating the same. He informed that action would be initiated against those sharing such misinformation.

Daily cases cross 400 mark

Telangana reported 482 cases of Covid-19 on Monday. The current tally of active cases stands at 4,048 with 212 infected persons registering recovery. One person died of Covid, taking the state’s death toll to 4,031.

The rise in cases is largely occurring due to the caseload in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with 294 cases being reported on Monday while only 110 cases were recorded a week ago. A similar doubling of cases was also registered in Medchal–Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, where 48 and 55 cases respectively were registered on Monday, while the respective number of cases a week ago was 20 and 19. While most districts are seeing a rise in the number of cases, Mahbubabad only registered 18 cases.

In terms of hospitalisation, 1,212 are hospitalised, of which 402 are in the ICU. Meanwhile, as per routine airport surveillance, 423 individuals were tested, of which 23 tested positive. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing. As of Monday, 53 cases are pending with the lab for sequencing.

‘Get everyone vaccinated’

Health Minister T Harish Rao directed panchayat secretaries, ANM and Asha workers to vaccinate all those between the ages of 15 and 18. On Monday, Harish Rao held a teleconference with local body representatives and asked to identify and administer jabs to all the eligible persons in their respective areas.