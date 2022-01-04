Telangana BJP to up the ante with 14-day stir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To keep the political heat on, the BJP core committee on Monday decided to launch a 14-day campaign across Telangana to match the duration of the 14-day judicial remand for state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Scores of party leaders including Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, MP Dharmapuri Arvind and MLA T Raja Singh were kept under house arrest by the police. Rajender, who was stopped from going to Karimnagar, recalled how employees had fought for the formation of Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who came to power with the help of their sacrifices was not paying any heed to them now.

Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy who is in Delhi, held that the KCR seemed to be taking inspiration from West Bengal. “Such tactics won’t work here. The people of Telangana won’t let it happen. The State BJP will foil any such attempts. Telangana is witnessing the destruction of democracy & absolute mockery of the Rule of Law. TRS govt is scared of the growth of the party in the state,” he tweeted.

Dubbaka MLA, M Raghunandan Rao alleged that police were being partial while Arvind asked the government to hold talks with teachers. Vijayashanti questioned the government’s double standards in enforcing Covid norms.