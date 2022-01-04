STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP to up the ante with 14-day stir

Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy who is in Delhi, held that the KCR seemed to be taking inspiration from West Bengal.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with his wife and supporters at the Karimnagar court premises on Monday, Jan 3, 2022

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with his wife and supporters at the Karimnagar court premises on Monday, Jan 3, 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To keep the political heat on, the BJP core committee on Monday decided to launch a 14-day campaign across Telangana to match the duration of the 14-day judicial remand for state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. 

Scores of party leaders including Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, MP Dharmapuri Arvind and MLA T Raja Singh were kept under house arrest by the police. Rajender, who was stopped from going to Karimnagar, recalled how employees had fought for the formation of Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who came to power with the help of their sacrifices was not paying any heed to them now. 

Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy who is in Delhi, held that the KCR seemed to be taking inspiration from West Bengal. “Such tactics won’t work here. The people of Telangana won’t let it happen. The State BJP will foil any such attempts. Telangana is witnessing the destruction of democracy & absolute mockery of the Rule of Law. TRS govt is scared of the growth of the party in the state,” he tweeted. 

Dubbaka MLA, M Raghunandan Rao alleged that police were being partial while Arvind asked the government to hold talks with teachers. Vijayashanti questioned the government’s double standards in enforcing Covid norms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Telangana BJP protests Telangana Covid rules
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp