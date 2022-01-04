STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana schools, colleges to be closed from January 8 to 16

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also said that the government would tackle the pandemic situation effectively and there was no need for people to panic.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16 in the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases. However, there are no immediate plans to impose a lockdown in the state.  During a health review at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials to declare holidays in educational institutions. 

He also said that the government would tackle the pandemic situation effectively and there was no need for people to panic. However, he cautioned people,  asking them to follow Covid-19 guidelines and wear masks. 

There was no need to impose lockdown in the state in the present situation, as per the guidelines issued by the Central government, officials briefed the Chief Minister.  During the review, Rao directed the officials to improve the basic amenities in government hospitals as the number of Covid cases was increasing. Procure medical oxygen and medicines in advance, Rao directed Health Minister T Harish Rao. 

Rao said that 99 per cent of beds in government hospitals were converted as oxygen-beds. The remaining one per cent beds too should be converted immediately, Rao directed the officials. The production capacity of medical oxygen had been increased from 140 tonnes to 324 tonnes now, he added.

