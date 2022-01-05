STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay’s bail petition in Telangana HC hits a technical hurdle

The criminal petition filed by Bandi Sanjay was returned to the Registry, High Court by Justice K Lakshman with a direction to place it before an appropriate Bench.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s petition to quash the remand order passed by the Principal Junior Civil Judge cum Judicial Magistrate of First Class at Karimnagar and the FIR registered against him, hit a technical hurdle in the High Court on Tuesday.

The criminal petition filed by Bandi Sanjay was returned to the Registry, High Court by Justice K Lakshman with a direction to place it before an appropriate Bench. Justice Lakshman observed that he cannot hear the criminal petition because, as per the roster of the High Court, it has to be heard by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The petitioner contended that the Magistrate Court ought to have considered as unwarranted the registration of the present crime as a case was already filed against him on January 1, alleging the same cause of action. Thus the registration of the subsequent FIR is ex-facie illegal and the Magistrate ought to have refused to remand the petitioner. He argued that the institution of the subject case is politically motivated and the high-handed act of the police was under the influence of the State government and it was seriously infringing upon the right to life and liberty of the petitioner.   

As per the roster, all criminal cases relating to former and present legislators will be adjudicated by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, when he sits single. 

