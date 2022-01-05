STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice Subhash Reddy retires, CJI commends his ethical conduct

The Chief Justice of India said that Justice Reddy’s specialisation is Constitutional law and he was a standing counsel for several premier institutions. 

Published: 05th January 2022 09:14 AM

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana with retiring Justice Ramayyagari Subhash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ramayyagari Subhash Reddy was the first judge from Telangana to become a Supreme Court Judge after the new State came into being, said the Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana, on Tuesday, during Justice Reddy’s farewell from the ceremonial bench. Justice Reddy demitted office on Tuesday after serving for over four years in the Supreme Court. 

The CJI said, “Justice Reddy was also born into an agricultural family like me and his journey as a legal professional is marked with many milestones. Justice Reddy during his tenure as Supreme Court Judge dealt with several sensitive questions and penned down more than 100 judgments. I had also shared a bench with him and benefitted from his opinion and acumen,” he said.

He said, “I remember him as a young lawyer. He used to run from one court to another due to the volume of his work. He practiced for 22 years at tribunals, civil courts, AP High Court, before joining the Supreme Court.”

Specialisation

The Chief Justice of India said that Justice Reddy’s specialisation is Constitutional law and he was a standing counsel for several premier institutions. 

“Justice Reddy is known for his compassion and consciousness about social realities. The paramount standards of his ethical conduct and belief are reflected in his judgments. I have always cherished his strong support and friendship, in 30 years of our association. I wish him all the best,” said the CJI.

