Kishan Reddy, Eatala Rajender call on Bandi Sanjay, lambast KCR

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former MP G Vivek met BJP state president Sanjay Kumar at the district jail during the mulaqat time on Tuesday.

Sanjay reportedly briefed Kishan about the incidents that took place during the Jagrana Deeksha and the police action.

Later, Kishan inspected Sanjay’s office where doors and windowpanes were damaged. Speaking to the media, he alleged that the entire scenario had unfolded under the “direction” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The police had exceeded their limits by cutting grills with gas cutters and spraying water through cannons. They had even brought chilli powder to throw on party workers, he alleged.

BJP activists would not be cowed down by such acts of blatant violence, Kishan asserted. Sanjay’s Jagarana programme had been organised inside the MP’s office in adherence to Covid norms. The GO 317 was extremely unfair to government employees and schoolteachers. TRS leaders and KCR’s family members too had participated in dharnas. So why should the BJP be prevented from doing so, he asked.

“CM KCR is a dictator and his rule is similar to that of the Nizam’s,” said the Union Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been apprised of the rights violations, said Kishan. Recollecting the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi, the Union Minister said that the agitating farmers had never been harassed. In fact, additional facilities had been provided to them. Rajender said that GO 317 had violated the principles of nativity. In 2023, the BJP would come to power, he predicted. Later, the leaders went to Sanjay’s residence and consoled his family members and party activists who were injured during the Jagarana programme.