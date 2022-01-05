STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kishan Reddy, Eatala Rajender call on Bandi Sanjay, lambast KCR

Saffron leaders accuse police of exceeding their limits under CM’s ‘guidance’, predict BJP will come to power in 2023

Published: 05th January 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of police personnel gather near the Gandhi statue at MG Road, in Secunderabad, on Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022

A large number of police personnel gather near the Gandhi statue at MG Road, in Secunderabad, on Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022. (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and former MP G Vivek met BJP state president Sanjay Kumar at the district jail during the mulaqat time on Tuesday. 
Sanjay reportedly briefed Kishan about the incidents that took place during the Jagrana Deeksha and the police action.

Later, Kishan inspected Sanjay’s office where doors and windowpanes were damaged. Speaking to the media, he alleged that the entire scenario had unfolded under the “direction” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The police had exceeded their limits by cutting grills with gas cutters and spraying water through cannons. They had even brought chilli powder to throw on party workers, he alleged.

BJP activists would not be cowed down by such acts of blatant violence, Kishan asserted. Sanjay’s Jagarana programme had been organised inside the MP’s office in adherence to Covid norms. The GO 317 was extremely unfair to government employees and schoolteachers. TRS leaders and KCR’s family members too had participated in dharnas. So why should the BJP be prevented from doing so, he asked.  
“CM KCR is a dictator and his rule is similar to that of the Nizam’s,” said the Union Minister. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had been apprised of the rights violations, said Kishan. Recollecting the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi, the Union Minister said that the agitating farmers had never been harassed. In fact, additional facilities had been provided to them.   Rajender said that GO 317 had violated the principles of nativity. In 2023, the BJP would come to power, he predicted. Later, the leaders went to Sanjay’s residence and consoled his family members and party activists who were injured during the Jagarana programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Eatala Rajender Kishan Reddy Telangana police Telangana government Telangana BJP Jagarana Deeksha
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp