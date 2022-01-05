Move to raise marriage age spurs nikah rush in Hyderabad

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since the news spread that young women below 21 won’t be able to get married once the Bill is passed in Parliament, the city has witnessed a sharp hike in the number of marriages within the Muslim community. Several groups across the country have opposed the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021, which aims to increase the age of marriage for women of all religions from 18 to 21.

As per estimates, some 150 to 500 couples are getting married across the city each day. Some mosques have witnessed more than 10 nikahs within a day.

Masjid Hakeem Mir Vazir Ali near Bahadurpura, which is considered to be the second-largest mosque in the city after Mecca Masjid, is witnessing 10-12 nikahs, up from four to five, on a daily basis. Locals say that in one day of December, it saw 21 nikahs.

Civil society groups explained that the trend was witnessed across different strata of the society, both rich and poor, and had nothing to do with educational standards. Parents have cited financial issues to impact on family and worry of not getting a good match as reasons behind it.

“I am getting at least 20 calls daily on this subject and this has nothing to do with status or educational standards,” said Ilyas Shamsi, chairman, Team NGOs.

Hopeful it won’t be passed in Parliament: TS Waqf Board

Following reports that panic-stricken parents were marrying off their daughters, the Telangana Waqf Board on Tuesday tried to allay apprehensions as the Bill is yet to be passed by Parliament and has been referred to a parliamentary standing committee.

Board chairman Md Saleem, who held a meeting with Qazis in Haj House, assured that he would not only urge Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to put efforts to oppose the bill, but will ensure that Anjuman-e-Qazath (Council of Qazis) of the Waqf submit a representation to the Union government asking them to reconsider the bill.

During the meeting, he asked the Qazis that whoever approaches them for marriage in haste to counsel them. “Parents shouldn’t panic. We shall be urging the Chief Minister to counter this. We are hopeful that it won’t be passed. We shall represent the matter with the Union government,” he said.

