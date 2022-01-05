Palvoncha suicide pact: Victim’s video reveals depravity of accused

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case, the victim reportedly accused Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, of demanding sexual favours from the family members of the victim in the selfie video that he had shot before taking the extreme step.

According to sources, Ramakrishna reportedly mentioned in the selfie video that Raghavendra Rao expected illicit contact with his family members for settlement of the property issue.

According to sources, Ramakrishna, in the selfie video, said, “Instead of demanding money, Raghavendra Rao expects my family members to yield to his carnal pleasures. It is something I am unable to digest. If I die alone, Raghavendra Rao won’t leave my family, and for that reason, I am taking all my family members with me.”

Meanwhile, Palvoncha ASP B Rohith said that two special teams were formed to arrest Raghavendra Rao, who is currently absconding. He said that there was no pressure from anybody and the police are doing their job.

Forensic report

“We are waiting for the Forensic Laboratory report and the investigation is under progress,” the ASP said.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna, his wife Srilaxmi and daughter Sahitya were cremated at the Hindu crematorium in Khammam by their close relatives.

Ramakrishna’s other daughter Sahithi is battling for her life in the Government Area Hospital in Kothagudem with 80 per cent burn injuries.

Bhatti alleges police inaction

Tension prevailed at Old Palvoncha town when the police obstructed CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from visiting the house of Ramakrishna, who died by suicide on Monday.

While the police cited Covid-19 norms to stop him, a heated argument ensued among Congress workers and the police. After the senior Congress leader spoke to higher officials, he was allowed to visit their house. Bhatti, after visiting the victim’s house, consoled Sahithi. He demanded stringent action against Raghavendra Rao.

Bhatti claimed that despite cases against Raghavendra, the police refused to take action, leading to another tragic case in Palvoncha.