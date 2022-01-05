STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS Councillor sees threat to life from Minister Srinivas Goud

Sudhakar Reddy stated that he had complained to MA&UD Minister KTR and higher officials regarding illegal constructions in the municipality and Srinivas Goud was trying to take revenge for it.

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a major embarrassment to the ruling party, B Sudhakar Reddy, Councillor from Ward No.43 (Ram Nagar) in Mahbubnagar municipality, lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission, alleging that he faced a life threat from Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Sudhakar Reddy stated that he had complained to MA&UD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao and higher officials regarding illegal constructions in the municipality. This was the reason Srinivas Goud was taking revenge by using the police department to file false cases against him. He urged Rama Rao to take action against Srinivas Goud.

Meanwhile, Mahbubnagar Urban Tahsildar, Parthasaradhi informed the media on Tuesday that Councillor Sudhakar Reddy and a former Councillor named Ramanjaneyulu had occupied Ramnagar Government High School’s land to the extent of 680 and 173 square yards each. 

He said that based on former Councillor Manohar’s petition, the Lok Adalat had asked the administration to submit an inquiry report. This had revealed forged registrations and illegal registrations and that action was taken on that respect. He said land grabbing cases were filed against Sudhakar Reddy and Ramanjaneyulu with the police and that upon panchnama, a detailed report would be submitted to the district collector.

