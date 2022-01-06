STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad files quash petition in YS Jagan illegal assets case

The MLA claimed that Indu Projects Ltd has been wrongly accused by the CBI and filed a quash petition in the Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad on Wednesday informed the court that he had no role in the quid pro quo cases related to illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He claimed that Indu Projects Ltd has been wrongly accused by the CBI and filed a quash petition in the High Court. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan heard the plea. 

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Vinod Kumar Deshpande informed the court that with regard to the Kukatpally Project, an MoU was signed with Andhra Pradesh Housing Board and as per the terms and conditions, the project was completed and fine was also paid for the delay.  

Central Bureau of Investigation’s argument that there APHB did not have a director at the time of MoU signing is not related to our case, he said. Not even a single villa was sold without APHB’s knowledge. The villas that were purchased by us, were at the same cost as sold to others, he said. The arguments will continue on Thursday.

