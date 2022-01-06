STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andra Pradesh student files PIL in Telangana HC against SS Ramajamouli's RRR movie

Alluri Sowmya alleged that the picturisation of the life history of two legendary patriots were contrary to their lifestyle depicted in the film RRR.

Published: 06th January 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

RRR

RRR, as reiterated by the film crew, is a fictional story featuring freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Public Interest Petition (PIL) was filed by a student hailing from West Godavari district, in the Telangana High Court seeking to issue a Censor Certificate and restrain the producer of Roudram Ranam and Rudiram (RRR) to release the movie.

Alluri Sowmya alleged that the picturisation of the life history of two legendary patriots were contrary to their lifestyle depicted in the film RRR.

Comments

