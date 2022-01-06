‘Chinese spy’ pigeon shifted to police station in Khammam for inquiry

By Express News Service

The pigeon that was found with a

rubber tag on its leg, in Dammaigudem

KHAMMAM: The farmers of Dammaigudem village in Tirumalayapalem mandal were taken by surprise when they found a pigeon with a rubber tag, in one of their fields on Wednesday.

While checking the rubber tag they spotted a message on it and realised that the text was in a non-Indian language. The farmers immediately contacted the police, who in turn found that the message was written in Chinese.

The villagers now suspect that it was a coded message sent among spies. The police later shifted the pigeon to the local station for inquiry. The incident has become a hot topic in Dammaigudem.