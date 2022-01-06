STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Chinese spy’ pigeon shifted to police station in Khammam for inquiry

The farmers of Dammaigudem village in Tirumalayapalem mandal were taken by surprise when they found a pigeon with a rubber tag, in one of their fields on Wednesday.

By Express News Service
The pigeon that was found with a
While checking the rubber tag they spotted a message on it and realised that the text was in a non-Indian language. The farmers immediately contacted the police, who in turn found that the message was written in Chinese. 

The villagers now suspect that it was a coded message sent among spies. The police later shifted the pigeon to the local station for inquiry. The incident has become a hot topic in Dammaigudem. 

