‘Chinese spy’ pigeon shifted to police station in Khammam for inquiry
The farmers of Dammaigudem village in Tirumalayapalem mandal were taken by surprise when they found a pigeon with a rubber tag, in one of their fields on Wednesday.
Published: 06th January 2022 08:29 AM | Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:29 AM | A+A A-
While checking the rubber tag they spotted a message on it and realised that the text was in a non-Indian language. The farmers immediately contacted the police, who in turn found that the message was written in Chinese.
The villagers now suspect that it was a coded message sent among spies. The police later shifted the pigeon to the local station for inquiry. The incident has become a hot topic in Dammaigudem.