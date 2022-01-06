STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR is an ATM for Telangana: Minister KTR

While tearing into BJP president JP Nadda, KTR not only laced his words in sarcasm but also came up with quirky comments, using a clever play on words.  

Published: 06th January 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao was at his wittiest best on Wednesday, exhibiting his political as well as oratorial skills at the same time. While tearing into BJP president JP Nadda, he not only laced his words in sarcasm but also came up with quirky comments, using a clever play on words. In his 40-minute press meet at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao used Telugu and Hindi words at will and made statements loaded with deep meaning providing fodder for thought for party workers.

One-liners of the day

  •  BJP president JP Nadda, care of Erragadda, Abaddhala Adda 
  •  BJP means Bakwas Jumla Party
  •  BJP’s Jugalbandi - Jumla aur Hamla 
  •  BJP’s NDA partners - CBI, IT, NIA and ED
  •  KCR is a statesman - BJP leaders are salesmen
  •  KCR is an ATM for state - Annadataluku Todu Unde Machine (farmers’ companion machine) 
  •  Modi government is Sabka Saath.. Sabka Vinaash.
  • TRS Vidhaanalu (policies) like Rythu Badhu Mission Bhagiratha and others are now BJP election Ninaadalu (slogans)
     
