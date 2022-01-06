STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR hits back, calls JP Nadda an ‘adda’ of lies

The Modi government did nothing for the people in the last seven years, except creating differences between Hindus and Muslims, he said. 

Published: 06th January 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Objecting to BJP president JP Nadda’s remark that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lost his mental balance, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said Nadda’s care-of is Erragadda, where the government hospital for mental care is located. Nadda is also “abaddhala adda” (an address for lies), he added. Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao said that the Narendra Modi government issued Covid-19 guidelines and the same were violated by Nadda in Hyderabad. “Who has lost the mental balance?” Rao retorted. 

“We thought that Nadda was a gentleman and educated. But after his intemperate remarks against the Chief Minister on Tuesday, it has been proved that there is no difference between Nadda and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay,” he said. The Modi government did nothing for the people in the last seven years, except creating differences between Hindus and Muslims, he said. 

