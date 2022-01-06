National Education Policy on the agenda at RSS coordination meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) reaching its centenary year in 2025, special emphasis is being given to environment, family awareness and social harmony in the organisation’s three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvaya Baithak (coordination meeting) which commenced in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh, RSS, 216 office bearers of 36 organisations working in different aspects of social life inspired by RSS, were holding discussions on various aspects of their organisational work.

This year’s discussions would centre around the National Education Policy being framed by the Centre, for which the organisation’s Vidya Samuh including Vidya Bharati, ABVP, Bhartiya Sikshan Mandal and others would be giving their suggestions and inputs.

Seva Bharati’s initiatives on service during the pandemic and their initiatives to improve health of children would be shared. RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, along and other office-bearers of the Sangh are participating in the discussions.