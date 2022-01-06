STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tarun Chugh says Bandi Sanjay being freed, a victory for people

Stating that justice has prevailed over injustice in Telangana, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr. K Laxman demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tender his resignation immediately.

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating the BJP’s stand against dynastic politics in Telangana, the party’s state in-charge Tarun Chugh asked TRS working president KT Rama Rao to name the country he was living in comfortably before 2014, when Telangana’s youngsters were laying sacrificing their lives for statehood.

Terming the High Court granting bail to BJP state president B Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday ‘a victory’ for all those who were waging peaceful movements, he said the state government had made a mockery of democracy by trying to change the sections imposed on Sanjay at the last minute. 

Stating that justice has prevailed over injustice in Telangana, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr. K Laxman demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tender his resignation immediately. 

