Three killed in road mishap at Patancheru

The auto driver turned right near Maheshwaram College and was hit by a tipper coming from Patancheru side.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Three out of four persons travelling in an auto from Sangareddy to Patancheru were killed in a mishap near Isnapur under Patancheru police station on Wednesday night. The auto was completely crushed, said police.

The auto driver turned right near Maheshwaram College and was hit by a tipper coming from Patancheru side. Deceased persons were identified as Saibannan, 30, the auto driver, and Thirumala Vasu, 35. Another deceased man is yet to be identified. The fourth passenger was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

