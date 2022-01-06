STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Work to keep Telangana on top of Ease of Doing Business list: KTR

The Minister conducted a review meeting with the officials of respective departments and gave suggestions regarding this process.

Published: 06th January 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To achieve top rank in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), IT  Minister KT Rama Rao has issued guidelines to officials for implementing reforms and enquired about preparatory process in various departments.

Rama Rao has directed officials to strive for the top rank this time as well. Industry officials told the Minister that 100 per cent reforms and measures have been completed in various aspects prescribed by the Central government to this regard. 

The Minister conducted a review meeting with the officials of respective departments and gave suggestions regarding this process. Rama Rao said that the government policies have helped the State get many investments, thereby creating excellent employment opportunities here. 

“It is very helpful for Telangana to be at the top. We should all work together to achieve the top spot,” he said and added that working for the rank is not just about working for industrial sector, it is also a wonderful opportunity for departments to strengthen their divisions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Ease of Doing Business ranking Telangana Industries Minister KTR
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp