Work to keep Telangana on top of Ease of Doing Business list: KTR

HYDERABAD: To achieve top rank in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), IT Minister KT Rama Rao has issued guidelines to officials for implementing reforms and enquired about preparatory process in various departments.

Rama Rao has directed officials to strive for the top rank this time as well. Industry officials told the Minister that 100 per cent reforms and measures have been completed in various aspects prescribed by the Central government to this regard.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with the officials of respective departments and gave suggestions regarding this process. Rama Rao said that the government policies have helped the State get many investments, thereby creating excellent employment opportunities here.

“It is very helpful for Telangana to be at the top. We should all work together to achieve the top spot,” he said and added that working for the rank is not just about working for industrial sector, it is also a wonderful opportunity for departments to strengthen their divisions.