STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

70 per cent of COVID-19 samples in Telangana can be Omicron: Director of Public Health

Dr Rao said that one shouldn't not right away dismiss any COVID-19 infection as mild and the first week of infection was crucial to know which way the disease could go.

Published: 07th January 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An estimated 70 per cent of all samples testing positive in Telangana are likely to be of the Omicron variant of SARS COV2, said Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao on Thursday. 

Addressing the media here, Dr Rao said that Omicron variant is spreading along with Delta variant hence people must exercise utmost caution and be in touch with a physician and monitor their own symptoms.

"One must not right away dismiss any symptom as mild as Omicron as well as Delta variants are in circulation. Getting infected with both could lead to severe illness and so it is advised that the moment any symptoms show up, patients must get tested and if positive must isolate and consult a physician," the DPH said. 

He emphasised that it was impossible to sequence all samples, but Omicron was the dominant strain.Elaborating further what patients should do, Dr Rao said that there was no need to get admitted the moment one tests positive.

"Instead, those infected must monitor their SPO2 level or approach the nearest PHC where COVID-19 clinics have begun and consult a physician. Unless a patient's SPO2 readings drop below 93, they need not seek medical care in hospitals. Instead, they could avail the Covid-19 OP services which will resume in all PHCs and government centres," he said. 

Do not right away dismiss any COVID-19 infection as mild, the DPH said, adding that the first week of infection was crucial to know which way the disease could go.

"I use this platform to inform all private hospitals that they must not unnecessarily admit asymptomatic individuals and carry out unnecessary treatments and tests to make money. We saw this being done in the first two waves, and this time around we will not spare those found guilty of this practice. Citizens must contact 9154170960 for any grievances related to private hospitals or test centres," Dr Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr G Srinivas Rao Director of Public Health Telangana COVID samples COVID19 Coronavirus Omicron
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp