70 per cent of COVID-19 samples in Telangana can be Omicron: Director of Public Health

HYDERABAD: An estimated 70 per cent of all samples testing positive in Telangana are likely to be of the Omicron variant of SARS COV2, said Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Dr Rao said that Omicron variant is spreading along with Delta variant hence people must exercise utmost caution and be in touch with a physician and monitor their own symptoms.

"One must not right away dismiss any symptom as mild as Omicron as well as Delta variants are in circulation. Getting infected with both could lead to severe illness and so it is advised that the moment any symptoms show up, patients must get tested and if positive must isolate and consult a physician," the DPH said.

He emphasised that it was impossible to sequence all samples, but Omicron was the dominant strain.Elaborating further what patients should do, Dr Rao said that there was no need to get admitted the moment one tests positive.

"Instead, those infected must monitor their SPO2 level or approach the nearest PHC where COVID-19 clinics have begun and consult a physician. Unless a patient's SPO2 readings drop below 93, they need not seek medical care in hospitals. Instead, they could avail the Covid-19 OP services which will resume in all PHCs and government centres," he said.

Do not right away dismiss any COVID-19 infection as mild, the DPH said, adding that the first week of infection was crucial to know which way the disease could go.

"I use this platform to inform all private hospitals that they must not unnecessarily admit asymptomatic individuals and carry out unnecessary treatments and tests to make money. We saw this being done in the first two waves, and this time around we will not spare those found guilty of this practice. Citizens must contact 9154170960 for any grievances related to private hospitals or test centres," Dr Rao said.