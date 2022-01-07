Dacoits led attack to Telangana BJP chief's office: BJP leader Raman Singh

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that the downfall of the TRS government has started in Telangana, Chhattisgarh former chief minister and BJP senior leader Raman Singh said that the damage done to the office of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar made it clear that it was a case of dacoits attacking and not the police. Raman Singh was in Karimnagar to meet Sanjay at his residence on Thursday.

Speaking to the media later, he said that a responsible government would have suspended the Police Commissioner and all police officers who were involved in the attack on the MP's office and for the lathicharge on party activists. "The anti-people and dictatorial TRS has no right to continue in power for even one second," Raman Singh said.

He saluted the BJP activists for fighting for people issues against the government under the leadership of Sanjay. "Nizam's rule is continuing in Telangana under the TRS government," Raman Singh said, asking BJP activists not to be scared of bullets and lathis but fight for dharma. He appreciated Sanjay for leading the fight for amendment of GO 317.

"Even after spending Rs 500 crore on the Huzurabad byelection, the TRS was defeated. After that defeat, the TRS was frustrated," Raman Singh claimed. Urging teachers and employees to oppose the government, Bandi Sanjay predicted that the Chief Minister and his family members would "surely go to jail".

BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh, MLA Eatala Rajender call on former MLA Bodige Shobha​ in jail

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh, MLAs Eatala Rajender, M Raghunandan Rao and Raja Singh visited the district jail to meet former MLA Bodige Shobha during the mulaqat time on Thursday. Chugh compared Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana to General Dyer and the incident to Jallianwala Bagh.