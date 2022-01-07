STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC orders probe into Warangal custodial torture

Published: 07th January 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Thursday, ordered a judicial probe by the Principal District Judge, Warangal into the alleged harassment and torture meted out to Banya, husband of Bhukya Kamalamma and her family members, who were allegedly involved in a murder case. The division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinang Kukar Shavili, while ordering the probe, made it clear that it should be completed in six weeks. The bench stated that the report should be submitted to the court by February 20, 2022. 

Chennaraopeta police of the Warangal police commissionerate brutally tortured the victims resulting in broken limbs. The victims lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission seeking justice, which was published in the media. The division bench converted the news article in a vernacular daily into a suo motu taken up PIL.

Bhukya Kamalamma lives with her husband Banya, daughter Sandhya and son Rajesh in Jeedigadda tanda of Chennaraopeta mandal. Guguloth Satish from the same village married her daughter. Later on, he married another woman and was killed on December 1, 2021. Chennaraopeta police took Kamalamma, her husband Banya and Rajesh to the police station for an investigation. The family was tortured at the police station for 10 days.

