Implement Chenetha Bima, urges BC body

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BC Welfare Association (BCWA) on Thursday demanded that the State government fulfil its 2018 election promise of implementing Chenetha Bima, extending Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to handloom and powerloom weavers across the State on the lines of Rythu Bima being implemented for farmers.

Addressing the media at Somajiguda Press Club, BCWA national working president D Suresh said: “Since 2014, around 350 weavers have died by suicide but the State government has not come to the rescue of even one family.”

The BCWA has also urged the Central government to remove GST on handloom products, which is presently at five per cent.