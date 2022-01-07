Ramappa Temple development under progress: ASI to Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ASI on Thursday submitted a report to the High Court on the status of development and renovation of Ramappa Temple into a world-class monument. The temple got the UNESCO World Heritage Site Tag last year.

Later, the State and Central governments formed a committee to oversee the renovation and development of Ramappa Temple and its surroundings. The report, which was submitted by Assistant Solicitor General Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao, said that the Director-General of the ASI held a virtual meeting from his Delhi office with the authorities on December 16, 2021.

The ASI explained the efforts it has been taking to renovate the temple. It also informed the court of its decision to hold another meeting on January 10.The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili adjourned the case to June 9.