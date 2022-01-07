'Stop all political activity in Telangana': Director of Public Health's appeal on rising COVID cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all political parties and leaders to cease all political activities for the next four weeks in light of the Omicron variant induced third wave.

"We urge all leaders to stop political activities and convey the same to all cadres as the State is witnessing a COVID-19 wave that may last at least four more weeks. All rallies, all gatherings must be stopped for the larger public good," the DPH said during his media interaction.

He also said that the State will see the worst of Omicron over next four weeks, especially in the last week of January. "We are expecting four times more cases compared to now and the situation will ease around the end of February," Dr Rao said.

However the advice appears to be a little too late as the TRS organised a massive bike rally in Nalgonda on January 1, followed by Bandi Sanjay's deeksha in Karimnagar.

Though the deeksha was foiled by the police, it led to protest and resultantly, massive political movement in two districts of Hyderabad and Karimnagar. Also, the has begun the week-long celebrations marking the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore Rythu Bandhu funds release. The celebrations will continue till January 10.

Leaves of healthcare workers cancelled

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the government has cancelled leaves of all healthcare workers in the State, till further information.