Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission to penalise discoms for delay in filing ARRs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) proposed to impose a penalty on the discoms, if they failed to file Aggregate Revenue Requirements (ARRs), tariff proposals and others.

As per the draft regulations released by the ERC, the Discoms have to pay a penal fee of Rs 5,000 per day for the first 30 days beyond the specified date of filing the ARRs. After 30 days, Rs 1.50 lakh plus Rs 10,000 per day till the submission of the petition will be levied.

Earlier, the Telangana Discoms were not filing the ARRs and other petitions as per the Act. The ERC proposed to impose penal fee for ARRs, Tariff/Multi Year Tariff Petition, Annual Performance Review Petition, Mid-Term Review Petition/True-up Petition and other such items.