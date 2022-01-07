STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSRTC to run 4000 buses for Sankranti

To clear the Sankranti rush, the TSRTC will operate 984 buses for AP and 3,338 buses to destinations within Telangana from January 7 to 14. 

Published: 07th January 2022 10:09 AM

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA: To clear the Sankranti rush, the TSRTC will operate 984 buses for AP and 3,338 buses to destinations within Telangana from January 7 to 14. During peak days, between January 11 and 14, the TSRTC plans to operate buses from Jubilee Bus Station (towards Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad), Central Bus Station (towards Kurnool, Nellore, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor and Ongole), Uppal X Roads (Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Thorrur, Parkal, Narsampet, Mahboobad and Yadagirigutta), Dilsukhnagar (Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Kodad, Suryapet). AP to run 7K buses APSRTC MD Tirumala Rao said the corporation will operate 6,970 special buses from January 7 to 13 to meet the Sankranti season rush.

‘Decision shouldn’t benefit pvt operators’

Defending the decision to charge 50 per cent extra fare for special services, APSRTC MD Tirumala Rao felt that any decision taken by RTCs of both States should not benefit private bus operators

