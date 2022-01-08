STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

31 Sewerage Treatment Plants to be functional by Dasara: Water Board

Construction company representatives were instructed to ensure that site engineers strictly supervise the work in three shifts on the STP premises.

Published: 08th January 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage Treatment Plant

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil works on the new 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) should be completed by April-end and made functional by Dasara festival, HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore ordered officials on Friday.

The new STPs are being constructed at a cost of around `3,800 crores with the objective of 100 per cent sewage treatment in the city. He held a review at the HMWS&SB STP premises in Amberpet with the officials of the Water Board STP Division and representatives of construction companies on Friday. 

Dana Kishore said that STP construction work should begin immediately after completing soil tests in the areas where permissions have already been obtained. Authorities have been advised to seek clearances in areas where land issues arise. 

In the first phase, civil works should be completed by April-end and simultaneously works like Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR), Chlorine Contact Tank (CCT) etc would be dealt with, he said. All STPs should be set to carry out trial runs in September, the Water Board MD said. CCTV cameras will be set up in areas where construction is taking place and connected to the HMWS&SB head office, Khairatabad. 

Construction company representatives were instructed to ensure that site engineers strictly supervise the work in three shifts on the STP premises. Dana Kishore told the agencies to ensure that all safety measures are followed and equipment is properly utilised. Greenery would be developed on the landscape to create a pleasant atmosphere at the STP premises. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sewerage Treatment Plants HMWS&SB Water Board STP Division
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp