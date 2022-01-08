31 Sewerage Treatment Plants to be functional by Dasara: Water Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil works on the new 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) should be completed by April-end and made functional by Dasara festival, HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore ordered officials on Friday.

The new STPs are being constructed at a cost of around `3,800 crores with the objective of 100 per cent sewage treatment in the city. He held a review at the HMWS&SB STP premises in Amberpet with the officials of the Water Board STP Division and representatives of construction companies on Friday.

Dana Kishore said that STP construction work should begin immediately after completing soil tests in the areas where permissions have already been obtained. Authorities have been advised to seek clearances in areas where land issues arise.

In the first phase, civil works should be completed by April-end and simultaneously works like Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR), Chlorine Contact Tank (CCT) etc would be dealt with, he said. All STPs should be set to carry out trial runs in September, the Water Board MD said. CCTV cameras will be set up in areas where construction is taking place and connected to the HMWS&SB head office, Khairatabad.

Construction company representatives were instructed to ensure that site engineers strictly supervise the work in three shifts on the STP premises. Dana Kishore told the agencies to ensure that all safety measures are followed and equipment is properly utilised. Greenery would be developed on the landscape to create a pleasant atmosphere at the STP premises.

