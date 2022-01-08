BJP govt will amend GO 317, do justice to all employees: Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that the BJP would amend GO 317 and ensure employees are posted in their native districts when the party comes to power in the State. Addressing BJP leaders and workers who accorded a grand welcome to him at the party office at Nampally, Sanjay declared that he would not hesitate to go to jail any number of times for the sake of the people.

This was his first visit to the party office after being released from jail. “The State government should realise that if arrests are its weapon, jails would become ‘addas’ for BJP workers,” Sanjay said. He alleged that the police was torturing journalists from online media channels for airing news against the State government.

Dharma Yuddh has begun, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who visited Hyderabad to offer solidarity to Sanjay, said that K Chandrasekhar Rao was the “most cowardly” Chief Minister, who was scared of those who were waging movements against the misrule of TRS.

“You may have become the Chief Minister for the second time, but I have been in office for four terms. I have never behaved in such an uncivilised manner like you. Dharma Yuddh has begun in Telangana which would end your corrupt and dynastic politics,” he said, warning Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chouhan also found fault with Congress president Sonia Gandhi for supporting the Punjab Government over the breach of security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said had put his life in danger. Meanwhile, BJP MP D Arvind, addressing the media in New Delhi, challenged the State government and its police to dare to arrest him. Earlier in the day, the High Court had ordered the police department not to take action against him for his social media posts.

Admiring the police spirit shown by DGP M Mahender Reddy in using all his khaki might to get him arrested for questioning what Reddy received from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in return for acting as his stooge, Arvind advised the DGP to use the same spirit to take action on IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao for abusing higher-ups in the police department in the past.