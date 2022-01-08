STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad based firm’s test kit detects Omicron in half the time

Hyderabad-based company BioGenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, which has its headquarters in the US, has developed an RT-PCR kit which detects SARS-CoV-2 and its many variants including Omicron.

COVID-19 TRIPLEX RT-PCR DIRECT(CE-IVD & ICMR) (Photo | ingenuityd.com)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based company BioGenex Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, which has its headquarters in the US, has developed an RT-PCR kit which detects SARS-CoV-2 and its many variants including Omicron. The kit is called the Triplex Covid-19 RT-PCR Direct. What makes the kit quite useful is that it can detect Omicron without RNA extraction in half the time as compared to a standard PCR, said the company. The product was launched nationally in Hyderabad on Friday. 

“The kit has also has a stamp of approval from the National Institute of Biologicals(NIB), Noida, an ICMR designated lab, who examined the performance of this kit and found that it performed with 100% accuracy and 100% sensitivity which means no false negatives or positives. This will significantly control the pandemic through accurate diagnosis,” said Krishan Kalra, CEO BioGenex Life Science. The kit costs Rs 150 plus taxes.

