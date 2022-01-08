TRS MLA’s son held in Kothagudem for abetting Palvoncha family suicide

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of Kothagudem TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, who is accused of abetting the shocking Naga Ramakrishna family suicide, was arrested by the Kothagudem district police on Friday night. He was taken into custody near Dammapet in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, said Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt. A case under Sec 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) has been filed against him.

Police reportedly received information that he was coming to Telangana from Andhra Pradesh where he fled to after the incident. They had set up check-posts on the border. Raghavendra Rao was nabbed near Dammapet while he was travelling in a car, the SP said. Later in the night, the MLA’s son was also taken to Old Palvoncha town for questioning following which he will be produced in court, the police said.

Raghavendra Rao is Accused No. 2 in the case. Ramakrishna is A1 while his mother and sister Lova Madhavi have also been named as accused in the suicide which took place in Old Palvoncha town on January 3. Ramakrishna, 43, reportedly switched on the LPG cylinder at home, set his wife Srilakshmi and two daughters on fire before immolating himself. One of the daughters who survived the incident with 80% burns, died a couple of days later at the hospital while undergoing treatment. His mother, who was in another room, survived.

In a selfie video taken before the suicide, Ramakrishna stated that Raghavendra Rao was harassing the family over a property dispute. The last straw came when the MLA’s son reportedly brought pressure on Ramakrishna, asking for sexual favours from his wife. Police had formed eight teams to hunt for Raghavendra Rao.

Earlier, on Friday, the ruling TRS suspended Raghavendra Rao from the party. As per the direction of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, party general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy announced that Raghavendra Rao had been suspended with immediate effect.