Yes, the Governer hears you: Food sent for 300 strays after Raj Bhavan receives petition

In his letter Dr Muralikrishna requested the Governor to direct the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to provide food and shelter to the starving dogs.

Published: 08th January 2022

Stray Dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a plea dropped in the grievance box kept outside the Raj Bhavan, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has ensured the provision of food and shelter for the nearly 300 stray dogs in the Osmania University campus. The plea was from Dr PM Muralikrishna, a life member of the Red Cross Society who dropped it in the box in the form of a letter dated January 5, 2022. 

The grievance box in front of the Raj Bhavan was inaugurated by Tamilisai on January 1.

The Governor on Friday tweeted: “Here is the first petition received through the grievance box placed at the Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad and issue was resolved in record time. Raj Bhavan suggestion and grievance box helps redress issues and unheard cries of the voiceless.”

In his letter Dr Muralikrishna requested the Governor to direct the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to provide food and shelter to the starving dogs.He said he had been feeding the dogs and other animals that move about near the OU Police Station, post office, electricity department office and Ellamma temple since the lockdown, days after the Governor had given a call to citizens to feed the animals which were starving on account of the curbs in force.

