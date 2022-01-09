STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP MLA Eatala Rajendar, INC spokesperson Sravan stand up for Press freedom

Rajender said that whenever governments tried to suppress the freedom of Press, it meant the beginning of their downfall. 

Published: 09th January 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

media freedom

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, on Saturday, called upon the people of Telangana irrespective of ideologies and political party affiliation, to protect the freedom of the Press, since this would ultimately protect the freedom of people. 

He was addressing the round-table meeting on the topic ‘Freedom of Press and Protection of Democracy’ held by the Telangana Journalists Adhyayana Vedika at Somajiguda Press Club against the illegal detention and harassment of 43 social media journalists for posting adverse media content against the ruling establishment. Rajender said that whenever governments tried to suppress the freedom of Press, it meant the beginning of their downfall. 

He questioned DGP Mahender Reddy if it was police personnel who had taken the journalists to torture them, or police officers related to leaders of the TRS. Detaining scribes and torturing them is not standard operating procedure, Rajender reminded. 

Quoting late US President JF Kennedy as saying “when peaceful revolutions are made impossible, violent revolutions will become inevitable,” Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar said the party would provide legal aid if any journalists faced attacks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Press Freedom Eatala Rajender Dasoju Sravan Kumar
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp