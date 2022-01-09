BJP MLA Eatala Rajendar, INC spokesperson Sravan stand up for Press freedom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, on Saturday, called upon the people of Telangana irrespective of ideologies and political party affiliation, to protect the freedom of the Press, since this would ultimately protect the freedom of people.

He was addressing the round-table meeting on the topic ‘Freedom of Press and Protection of Democracy’ held by the Telangana Journalists Adhyayana Vedika at Somajiguda Press Club against the illegal detention and harassment of 43 social media journalists for posting adverse media content against the ruling establishment. Rajender said that whenever governments tried to suppress the freedom of Press, it meant the beginning of their downfall.

He questioned DGP Mahender Reddy if it was police personnel who had taken the journalists to torture them, or police officers related to leaders of the TRS. Detaining scribes and torturing them is not standard operating procedure, Rajender reminded.

Quoting late US President JF Kennedy as saying “when peaceful revolutions are made impossible, violent revolutions will become inevitable,” Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar said the party would provide legal aid if any journalists faced attacks.