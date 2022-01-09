Modi calls up BJP State President Bandi, enquires about arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday afternoon, to take stock of the prevailing political situation in the State and events which led to the latter’s arrest and imprisonment by police personnel while he was holding a Jagrana Deeksha against GO 317 at his parliamentary office in Karimnagar last Sunday.

Praising Sanjay for his struggle in support of the people, the PM reportedly told him that there was nothing wrong in going to jail any number of times for the cause of the people. Inquiring about the contents of GO 317, the Prime Minister asked Sanjay about what led to his violent detention.

Observing that the ruling party was cornered after tasting defeat in Huzurabad and Dubbaka byelections, Modi was known to have inquired about the physical attacks on Sanjay. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to participate in a programme in Warangal against GO 317 on Sunday.

Earlier, Sanjay condemned the blockade of PM Modi’s convoy by protesting farmers, during the latter’s visit to Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5. Accompanied by other BJP leaders, he submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday. Sanjay sought to convey the collective anger and deep concern of the people of Telangana on the security breach.