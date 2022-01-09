STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case: 14-day judicial remand for Raghavendra Rao

MLA’s son taken to Bhadrachalam jail; ASP says he has confessed to threatening Naga family, faces 12 cases in all

Published: 09th January 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police shift Vanama Raghavendra Rao to the Bhadrachalam sub-jail after the Kothagudem Magistrate sentenced him to a 14-day judicial remand.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after his arrest, Vanama Raghavendra Rao (58), Accused No. 2 in the Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case, was sent to 14 days’ remand by the Second Judicial First Class Magistrate M Neelima in Kothagudem on Saturday. Raghavendra Rao, who faces charges under Section 306, was then shifted to the Bhadrachalam sub-jail. 

Palvoncha ASP B Rohit Raju said that Raghavendra Rao has confessed to having threatened the Naga Ramakrishna family. The ASP also said as many as 12 cases were registered against him in Palvoncha police station. However, it appears that there is more trouble in store for the son of the TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao. 

When Raghavendra Rao was brought to the ASP office, a group of people reached the spot and demanded that he be handed over to them. They alleged that many people have suffered a lot at his hands over the past few years. Responding to a specific question, the ASP said: ‘’We have not received any new complaints against Raghavendra Rao till now, but anyone who has any complaint against him can approach the police seeking justice, without fear.”

“We have collected crucial details from Raghavendra Rao during the interrogation. He gave us information about other cases too, but we cannot divulge details as all those cases are under investigation,” the ASP said.

Regarding the Naga Ramakrishna family suicide, a case has also been registered under Section 212 against Raghavendra Rao’s driver Kommu Murali Krishna and personnel assistant M Girish, Chava Srinivas and Ramakanth for helping the accused escape the police. 

Police took Girish and Ramakanth into custody and later released them after issuing notices, while Chava Srinivas and Ramakanth are absconding.

However, the police are yet to take the other accused in the case of Ramakrishna’s mother Suryavathi and sister K Lova Madhavi, who the former mentioned in his suicide note as well as his selfie video, into custody.

Earlier, Raghavendra Rao was accosted by angry BJP activists while he was being taken to court. Some BJP agitators lay down before the police vehicle shifting him to court at Chunchupalli village and raised slogans demanding that the accused be hanged. However, the police dispersed them. 
 

