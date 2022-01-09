STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rains from tomorrow till Jan 15: Meteorological Department

Several parts of Telangana including Hyderabad will witness unseasonal rains between January 10 and 15.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

rain

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath,EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Telangana including Hyderabad will witness unseasonal rains between January 10 and 15. The north of Telangana will see heavy rains and hailstorms while Hyderabad will have light to moderate rains with isolated hailstorms between January 11 and 15. The weather will be generally cloudy with a drop in day temperatures, the Met department has said.  

Light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall and thundershowers are expected in the State from January 9  to 15 over the north and central districts. The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16°C to 19°C while the maximum temperatures are to be in the range of 28°C to 31°C. Crop damage is expected as unseasonal rains will start in North Telangana from Sunday. Farmers need to stay alert and protect their crops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain in Telangana India Meteorological Department Unseasonal rain
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp