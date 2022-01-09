Rains from tomorrow till Jan 15: Meteorological Department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Telangana including Hyderabad will witness unseasonal rains between January 10 and 15. The north of Telangana will see heavy rains and hailstorms while Hyderabad will have light to moderate rains with isolated hailstorms between January 11 and 15. The weather will be generally cloudy with a drop in day temperatures, the Met department has said.

Light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall and thundershowers are expected in the State from January 9 to 15 over the north and central districts. The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16°C to 19°C while the maximum temperatures are to be in the range of 28°C to 31°C. Crop damage is expected as unseasonal rains will start in North Telangana from Sunday. Farmers need to stay alert and protect their crops.