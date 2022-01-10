STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delay in projects clearance irks KCR, urges officials to be in touch with Central Water Commission

KCR told officials he wanted all five projects on the River Godavari to be removed from the gazette notification issued by the Centre by pursuing the matter with GRMB officials.

Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the Centre for delaying clearances for projects on the Godavari whose DPRs had been sent about five months ago, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday asked the officials concerned to be in touch with Central Water Commission and submit all information they required for according clearances. He wondered why it was taking such a long time for the Centre to clear the five projects Sitarama, Sammakka Sagar, Mukteswaram LI, Chenaka Korata barrage, Choutupalli Hanmanth Reddy Lift Irrigation and Modikunta.

Referring to Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita Project, Rao asked the officials to prepare the DPR and send it to CWC and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to obtain clearances. He told officials he wanted all the five projects on the River Godavari removed from the gazette notification issued by the Centre by pursuing the matter with GRMB officials. “Officials should prepare proposals to this effect and send them to the CWC as well,” the Chief Minister said, asking the officials to call tenders for the important irrigation projects before the end of the year. These projects include the Lift Scheme proposed on Nagarjuna Sagar Left canal, the remaining works of Kaleshwaram Project in Kamareddy and Yellareddy constituencies, the remaining works of Palamuru- Rangareddy Lift Irrigation in Rangareddy and Vikarabad, the barrage of Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita Project,

Chennur Lift irrigation and Kusti Project on Kadem. With the completion of the projects, the State would reach the target of executing all the important projects proposed by the Irrigation department. Reviewing the Secretariat construction works, the Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure completion of landscaping works and the security arrangements at the earliest. He asked Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to consult the DGP on any issue concerning security. He also wanted early completion of the Command Control Centre building that would enable the police to keep a close watch on the State 24x7.

