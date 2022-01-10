Telangana records 1,673 fresh covid cases, 1 death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,673 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, after conducting a total of 48,583 tests. The State also witnessed one death on the day. With this, the number of active cases has reached 13,522 in the State. Of the total 1,673 cases, 1,165 were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GH MC) limits. While Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 149 cases, Rangareddy district witnessed 123 cases on the day. Meanwhile, 330 patients recovered from the virus on the day. The recovery rate in the State has dropped to 97.46 per cent from 98.86 per cent recorded on January 1. At the same time, the fatality rate in Telangana has increased from 0.58 per cent to 0.59 per cent in a week.

Setting alarm bells ringing, 10 doctors working at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad tested positive for the virus on Sunday. It may be mentioned here that the State has recorded 10,000 new cases in just six days. While the number of active cases was only 3,000 on January 3, it reached 13,522 on January 9.