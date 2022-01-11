28-year-old cop hangs self in Khammam hotel

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 28-year-old Armed Reserve Constable from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, P Ashok Kumar, died by suicide on Monday since he was depressed over his transfer to Mulugu district, police said. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan at a private hotel in Khammam.

Locals have, however, expressed doubts over the suicide theory since Ashok Kumar’s body was found in a sitting position. They wondered how anyone can hang himself while sitting.

But III Town police Circle Inspector K Sarvaiah said the post-mortem report has confirmed that it is a suicide by hanging. The deceased used a nylon tread which could have stretched under the body’s weight, he said.

According to Ashok Kumar’s kin, he belongs to the 2020 batch. His marriage was fixed and his engagement was on Monday at Chinakorukonda village in Kallur mandal. He belonged to Yagnanarayanapuram in Kallur mandal.

Ashok Kumar took leave on January 8 and reached Khammam town from Mulugu the same day. He took a room in a private hotel at Gandhi Chowk. On Monday morning, a hotel boy knocked his room door but there was no response. The management then informed the police who reached the hotel and broke open the door to find Ashok Kumar hanging from the ceiling fan.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)