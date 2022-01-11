STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
550 vials of Covid vaccines stolen from Hyderabad's Jambagh PHC

A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 300 vials of Covaxin and 250 vials of Covishield vaccines were reportedly stolen from a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Jambagh in the city, late on Sunday night. 

The suspects allegedly broke into the PHC and also looted BCG, DPT and OPV vaccines along with computers and tyres of an autorickshaw parked on the premises. The incident came to light when the PHC staff found the locks broken on Monday morning. 

M Appala Naidu, Inspector, Mirchowk police station, said that special teams were deputed to nab the accused. They have registered a case and the investigation is underway, he added. The police suspect the involvement of professional burglars behind the crime.

Jabs for young adults gather steam

The State has managed to vaccinate 41 per cent (7.5 lakh) of the 18.41 lakh eligible population in the 15-17 age group. Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy and Bhupalpally districts are lagging behind and have vaccinated less than 30 per cent of the target population in the category. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said 50 per cent of vaccinations in the 15-18 age group has been completed in Karimnagar 
 

