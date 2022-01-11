Bandi Sanjay's homam for PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in a mouna deeksha at Chaitanyapuri by SC Morcha in protest against the security lapse for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab recently.

He also participated in a Mrityunjaya Homam organised at Sringeri Matham in Alkapuri in Hyderabad by the BJP Mahila Morcha. The party organised similar homams across the State, invoking God for good health and long life for the Prime Minister.