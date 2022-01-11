STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay's homam for PM Modi

Published: 11th January 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay performs Mrityunjaya Homam for PM Narendra Modi’s longevity and good health at Sankara Matham in Hyderabad, on Monday, Jan 10, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in a mouna deeksha at Chaitanyapuri by SC Morcha in protest against the security lapse for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab recently. 

He also participated in a Mrityunjaya Homam organised at Sringeri Matham in Alkapuri in Hyderabad by the BJP Mahila Morcha. The party organised similar homams across the State, invoking God for good health and long life for the Prime Minister.

